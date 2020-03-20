PETS, PEOPLE, AND PANDEMIC: Here’s what you need to know about East Texas shelters during the outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. With animal shelters across East Texas changing the way they operate to protect workers and animals.

Here’s what you can expect and important information on a current misconception about pets when it comes to the pandemic.

Our shelters and rescues are asking people to adopt in new ways with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Nicholas Pet Haven is closed to the public but will offer online adoptions on Facebook.

“This is the perfect time right now as far as a lot of us are concerned to adopt, because you’re home bound, you’re stuck there, we’ve got little guys like this sitting around just begging to go to somebody’s house,” said Dr. Gary Spence with White & Spence Veterinary Hospital in Tyler.

Marshall Animal Services is now by appointment only and they are limiting volunteers.

“I know the first concern would be will we be able to take care of the animals by doing this and in fact, we’re doing this to protect the animals, if our workers are sick, we don’t have anyone to take care of the animals, then that’s going to put the animals at risk,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Caruth.

Dr. Spence tells us there is one very disturbing thing shelters are starting to see since the outbreak.

“One thing that’s already happened up in Arlington, because we got the scuttle butt, is they had a massive dump up there of dogs because a story got out that the corona in dogs is the same as the corona in people and it is absolutely not,” said Dr. Spence.

He says coronavirus in dogs is a puppy disease that pops up each year along with parvo, causing vomiting and diarrhea. With the right medicine, it will only last about a week and is not transferable to humans.

“And it’s certainly not a dump your dog disease, they had so many dropped off at the public facilities that they’ve done mass euthanasia and these dogs don’t deserve that,” said Dr. Spence.

He says adding a foster or a permenant pet to your home is actually good for your health.

“And these guys right here, it’s been proven that they will lower your blood pressure when you have to sit at home, so find one, adopt, give if you can, let’s get through this thing,” said Dr. Spence.

Together, we can get through this thing, furry friends and all.

You can help Nicholas Pet Haven by fostering and volunteering in your down time. Reach out to them on their Facebook page to find out how! They will also be offering a cat adoption event over on their Facebook page March 28th. They also say although they are closed, you can still reach out to them if you find animals that are in need of emergency medical help.