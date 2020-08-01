Pets Alive Foundation in Rusk County celebrates 2 years of keeping furry friends alive

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pets Alive Foundation of Rusk County held a “Pawty in the Park” Saturday to celebrate the organization’s second year of keeping furry friends from death.

The organization and its supporters – human and fur-covered alike – gathered at the Fair Paws dog park in Henderson to enjoy some fun in the sun and the sheer joy of being alive.

Pets Alive was founded as an alternative to animal shelters that euthanize animals and to encourage communities to support no-kill shelters.

“Animals were dying by the hundred a week in this local shelter, so we currently have people playing in this beautiful dog park, socializing their animals and themselves, and there are no animals at all dying in our animal center,” said Pets Alive so-founder Kelli Ballenger.

If you couldn’t make it out to the park but still want to help support the foundation, go to their website or Facebook page to learn more about their work and their needs.