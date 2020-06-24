Petition calls for removal of Texarkana Confederate monument

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Black Lives Matter Texarkana has started a petition to remove the Confederate Mothers Monument in downtown Texarkana.

According to the online petition, the goal is to reach 1000 signatures and anyone signing the petition must live in Texarkana, Texas.

As of Wednesday afternoon the petition had over 600 signatures.

The petition calls the monument as an enduring symbol of the Confederacy.

Whereas the Confederacy was founded on the principal that “the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery—subordination to the superior race—is his natural and normal condition” 1 , we find that this symbol is no longer compatible with the values and principles of modern day citizens of Texarkana. Black Lives Matter Texarkana Petition

