Pete Buttigieg drops out of presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Clark County Democratic Party “Kick-Off to Caucus 2020” event, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor who made history as the first openly gay candidate for President of the United States, has ended his campaign.

Buttigieg, 38, narrowly won the Iowa caucus last month and came in a strong second in the New Hampshire primary. He had received early attention from the media as the youngest person in the race and as an openly gay, married man. He had also staked out a position more moderate than Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, attracting white moderate Democratic voters.

His campaign also made a strong effort to attract independents and Republicans with no desire to vote for President Trump.

That early buzz, though, never translated into the kind of broad-based appeal needed to win the Democratic nomination. He had difficulties attracting the black and Latinx vote.

Buttigieg came in a distant third in the Nevada caucus, where Hispanic voters figure heavily, and fourth in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, where black voters make up a majority of the Democratic electorate. He garnered only about 2% of that crucial vote.

Those difficulties were predicted to continue in the Super Tuesday primaries, where the Democratic electorate heavily skews toward voters of color and women.

He also failed to reach large numbers of younger voters by offering only what many saw as platitudes on climate change, income inequality, and health care.

Buttigieg’s withdrawal leaves Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, warren, senator Amy Klobuchar of Wisconsin, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the race.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Sanders and Biden are the Democratic Party’s top two contenders.