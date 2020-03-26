PEGGY SUE GOT … MASKED? Buddy Holly statue in Lubbock reflects the times

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – We all need a sense of humor to help us through difficult times, and some anonymous prankster in Lubbock has done a public service by providing a reason to chuckle.

The City of Lubbock is rightfully proud to be the hometown of legendary rocker Buddy Holly and, among other sites dedicated to his life and memory, boasts an 8’5″ tall bronze statue of the bespectacled singer playing his iconic Fender Stratocaster guitar.

The statue was created in 1980 by sculptor Grant Speed, but now boasts a new addition, emblematic of the Age of COVID-19.

Buddy Holly now wears a hospital mask, so familiar these days.

We live in anxious, troubling times. Even so, it’s important to remember to take a moment, look around, and find a reason to smile.

And maybe, y’know, break out a few Buddy Holly tunes and sing along.

If nothing else, it may well keep the neighbors at least 6 feet away.