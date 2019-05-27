Pedestrian-vehicle crash leads to 1 fatality

One pedestrian jumps in front of vehicle, leading to fatality.

Sunday at 11:07 a.m., Trooper responded to a pedestrian-vehicle fatal crash on SH 31 E.

Preliminary crash investigation indicates a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of the eastbound lane traffic, when he jumped into the path of a Nissan Frontier.

The pedestrian is identified as Joseph Jaggernauth, 29, of Tyler. He was transported to UT Health East Texas where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier is identified as Taran Gaston, 27, of Big Sandy. Gaston was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.