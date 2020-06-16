Pedestrian killed in Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.

The crash happened on US Hwy 259 about 2.5 miles north of Henderson at about 9:12 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, Dante Tyrell Gaston, 21, of Nacogdoches was traveling south on US 259 and struck a pedestrian who had run from the east side of the roadway into its path. After impact, the vehicle was disabled in the right lane and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Jacoby Ray Taylor, 21, of Spring.

Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.