Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor semi-trailer in Nacogdoches County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pedestrian hit_1557352927741.jpg.jpg

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a tractor semi-trailer near Nacogdoches.

According to DPS, the incident occurred Friday morning on U.S. Hwy 59 South about 12 miles north of Nacogdoches.

A disabled vehicle was parked on the side of the highway in the southbound shoulder. For what DPS describes as “unknown reasons,” the vehicle’s driver left the vehicle and walked into the southbound lane, where he was hit by a tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the semi-trailer, Luis Moreno, 33, was uninjured.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation.

an incident that occurred this morning on US 259, resulting in the death of a Nacogdoches man, about twelve miles north of Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC