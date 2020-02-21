Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor semi-trailer in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a tractor semi-trailer near Nacogdoches.

According to DPS, the incident occurred Friday morning on U.S. Hwy 59 South about 12 miles north of Nacogdoches.

A disabled vehicle was parked on the side of the highway in the southbound shoulder. For what DPS describes as “unknown reasons,” the vehicle’s driver left the vehicle and walked into the southbound lane, where he was hit by a tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the semi-trailer, Luis Moreno, 33, was uninjured.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation.

