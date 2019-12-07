Peaches Owen, longtime Tyler philanthropist, dies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Peaches Owen, long known for her and her late husband Louis’ philanthropic generosity to East Texas, has died.

Owen was known for funding charitable projects across the area, including the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

Born Alberta Gonsoulin, she married Louis Owen in Houston in 1955. They met in high school and married while Louis was a student at Rice University.

Louis went to work in the oil and gas industry, where they made their fortune. But, citing their Catholic faith, the two decided to give as much of that fortune away as possible in financial gifts large and small.

The couple established the Louis & Peaches Owen Family Foundation in 2006 which became the vehicle through which they gave millions of dollars to organizations that support education, health, human services, and Christian faith.

In 2008, The Owen Family Foundation pledged $110,000 to make history by establishing the first chemistry scholarship at The University of Texas at Tyler.

Named after their eldest son, the John Kermit Owen Endowed Chemistry Scholarship was established to assist future chemists with their education.

Owen, who was the president of the foundation and successful chemical engineer in the petroleum refining industry for over 40 years, placed a high value on education as a means for cultural development and training.

In 2010, to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary, the Owens donated $18 million to Trinity Mother Frances Health System to build the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

“Peaches passed from this world and rejoined her husband, Louis, exactly seven years to the very day of the opening of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital,” said Scott Fossey, Vice President of Philanthropy, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas, Louisiana & Southeast Texas.

The two were lifelong Catholics and longtime parishioners of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler and then St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint. They donated money to build much of St. Mary Magdalene, including a parish hall which bears the name Peaches Hall.

In a statement marking her passing, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances said: