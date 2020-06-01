Patrick Mahomes: These ‘senseless murders’ are wrong and cannot continue

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs have ruled Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap. Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl MVP and East texas native, has joined his voice to countless others offering prayers and support to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Tay;r, and Ahmaud Aubrey and calling for an end to the “senseless murders’ of black Americans by police officers.

Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers. Tayor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency room technician in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot to death in her home by police officers executing a “no-knock” warrant while searching for a suspect already in custody. Aubrey, 25, was chased and killed by armed white residents of a South Georgia neighborhood.

Mahomes offered his prayers and hopes on Twitter in a lengthy message that contrasted his own life experience with those known by so many other people of color in this country.

“The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our county.” Patrick Mahomes

“As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom,” he said in the statement, “I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone. The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country.

“All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal. I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted.

“We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better,” Mahomes wrote. “Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!”