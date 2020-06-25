Patrick Mahomes joins ‘King James’ in effort to combat voter suppression

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – East Texas native and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is putting his fame as an NFL quarterback to the service of a greater good.

Mahomes, a football standout at Whitehouse High School, Texas Tech, and now with the Kansas City Chiefs, is teaming up with NBA superstar LeBron James to combat voter suppression while focusing on educating and energizing voters.

Mahomes is joining forces with James in the work of More Than A Vote, an advocacy group that, according to its website, is comprised of “Black athletes and artists working together. Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020.”

Join us in the fight against voter suppression. Visit https://t.co/E1BDoK7b4I to check your voter registration status. pic.twitter.com/59geS6BCPh — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) June 23, 2020

James has long been outspoken and active in social causes, and particular in those affecting communities of color and young people affected by poverty.

Mahomes, entering only his second year in the NFL, issued a statement on Twitter following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers saying, “The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country.”

He also joined with other NFL players in the #StrongerTogether initiative that calls on the league to condemn racism and support black players.

And in Kansas City, he and teammate Tyrann Mathieu have joined with the Chiefs in the beginnings of a voter registration drive ahead of the November elections.

Both Mahomes and Mathieu have used their social media accounts to talk about race, diversity, and social injustice.

Chiefs head coch Andy Reid said team owner Clark Hunt is supportive of his players as they grapple publicly with the issue of systemic racial injustice in this country.

“Listen, Clark was unbelievable. He was so proud of those guys,” Reid said, ”and he called them and talked to them and that’s how Clark does it. He’s unbelievable with guys that way, and he’s all-in and our guys know it. That’s why you don’t hear a lot of chatter. They know they have an open ear to talk.”