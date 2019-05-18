Parkland therapy dogs get their own yearbook page

Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has hit upon a way to show its appreciation to some very good boys and girls.

Students at MSD have been helped through the healing process after the shooting there more than a year ago by 14 therapy dogs who’ve become a part of the school community.

As a way of expressing thanks to the dogs who have provided comfort, solace, affection and smiles to a traumatized student body, the school has given the dogs their own page in the school’s yearbook.

The dogs have been on campus since classes resumed after the shooting, which claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members in February 2018. They are provided by volunteer handlers from several therapy dog organizations.

A yearbook editor told CNN that the dogs are now like celebrities on the campus.

The idea to feature them on their own page in the yearbook came after another resident dog had its picture taken on school photo day.

A few of the dogs even went to prom.

When a local newspaper reporter’s tweet on the dogs went viral, one Twitter user suggested, “They should all be valedogtorians.”

We couldn’t agree more.