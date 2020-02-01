Parker McCollum to headline 2020 Red Dirt BBQ Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) BBQ fans and country music fans unite! The headliner for the 2020 Red Dirt BBQ festival was revealed Friday night.

Parker McCollum will be the headliner for the event.

He is an Austin-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

Joining him on the stage will be the Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Charley Crockett, and Chris Colston.

The Red Dirt BBQ Festival is scheduled for May 2, 2020, in Tyler.

Tickets for the festival are not on sale yet, but will be available starting February 7,

In its inaugural year, 2014, there were 14 barbecue joints that participated in the event. This year, there will be more than 30 participating from all over Texas.

Here’s a look at the headliners the past couple of years:

2019: Randy Rogers Band

2018: Aaron Watson

2017: Cody Johnson

2016: Turnpike Troubadours

2015: Josh Abbott Band

2014: Randy Rogers Band

Tickets are expected to go on sale in early February, but that could change. Check the festival’s Facebook page for more details.

Want to check out a Parker McCollum show? Click here to take a look at his tour dates!