Parents react to child care centers reopening

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Benjamin Fletcher, a single dad, like many East Texas parents must decide if they want to use child care services. Before the coronavirus pandemic, he sent his three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, to daycare. Now, he’s reconsidering.

“There are a lot people that go in and out of child care centers. I’m a little nervous because little kids can’t wear masks and they can’t wear gloves. They’ll just take them right off. Her getting sick is priority for me,” said Fletcher.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that childcare centers may resume operations on May 22, but must implement safety protocols including:

Social Distancing

Temperature checks on arrival

Sanitizing surfaces regularly

Another parent agreed, worrying that the Gov. and childcare centers are moving too fast.

“Kids don’t understand. I think if you have the opportunity to keep them home just a little longer. Personally, I think that it would just be better just for the sake of not rushing things very quickly,” said Alyssa Sandler.

It’s been over two months since several facilities have closed in East Texas. This has caused many parents to find alternative care including relatives.

“It’s tough, I’m lucky to have people here that help me. There’s a lot of people that don’t have that though. It’s going to be difficult for people who don’t have that in the next couple of months or longer, who don’t people to watch their children,” said Fletcher.

Both Sandler and Fletcher want more time to pass and the coronavirus spread to lessen before they put their children back in daycare.

For all the rules, you can visit the Governor of Texas website.