Panola County Deputy arrives home to be laid to rest Saturday

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Panola County Deputy is being laid to rest after he was shot while on duty Tuesday morning.

Donations for the Dickerson’s can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office and will be distributed to the family.

Procession

According to local radio station KGAS, a procession to bring Deputy Chris Dickerson is currently taking place and he is subject to arrive in Panola County between5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The procession will travel down Highway 149 to Cottage Road, turn right on Business 59 to the square and continue on to Hawthorn Funeral Home.

Vigil

A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. for Deputy Dickerson at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage.

Visitation

Visitation before the funeral will be held Friday evening at the Carthage Civic Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements

According to the Hawthorn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, funeral arrangements for Deputy Dickerson will be held at Carthage civic Center on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Linebarger and Deputy Cutter Clinton officiating.

Burial will follow at the Restland Memorial park Cemetery.