Panola County revises COVID-19 numbers down

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones has revised her county’s number of COVID-19 cases down from a high of 168 to 159.

In a Facebook post, Jones said she is making the revision after going over information about patients listed for her county and discovering that several of them were nurses who do not live in the county.

Those nurses, who work at one or more of the local nursing homes affected by the virus, live in Shelby County, according to Jones.

The 159 cases currently reported by Jones include:

15 employees at a local Tyson chicken processing plant

31 from Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

63 from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center

50 from the community.

Each nursing home also is reporting figures on its website.

Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation has posted these figures:

Positive Residents: 13 Employees: 11 Negative Residents: 36 Employees: 49 Pending Residents: 7 Employees: 1 Expired Resident: 1 Employee: 0

Briarcliff has posted these figures: