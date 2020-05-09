Breaking News
East Texas Food Bank cancels food distribution for Friday due to weather

Panola County revises COVID-19 numbers down

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones has revised her county’s number of COVID-19 cases down from a high of 168 to 159.

In a Facebook post, Jones said she is making the revision after going over information about patients listed for her county and discovering that several of them were nurses who do not live in the county.

Those nurses, who work at one or more of the local nursing homes affected by the virus, live in Shelby County, according to Jones.

The 159 cases currently reported by Jones include:

  • 15 employees at a local Tyson chicken processing plant
  • 31 from Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
  • 63 from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center
  • 50 from the community.

Each nursing home also is reporting figures on its website.

Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation has posted these figures:

PositiveResidents: 13Employees: 11
NegativeResidents: 36Employees: 49
PendingResidents: 7Employees: 1
ExpiredResident: 1Employee: 0

Briarcliff has posted these figures:

# of tests conductedResidents: 76Employees:  79
# of Negative TestsResidents:  27Employees: 50
# of ACTIVE casesResidents:   44Employees:  22
Resolved cases:Residents:   0Employees:    5
# of pending tests:Residents:   0Employees:    1
# of Deaths:Residents:   5Employees:   1
Last laboratory confirmed case 5/1/20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar