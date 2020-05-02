Panola County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 177

PABOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County has reported five new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 177.

Panola County leads East Texas in the number of cases.

The new patients include two women from DeBerry, a woman from Carthage, and two nursing home residents.

On Thursday, the county saw four more nursing home residents – three from Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation and one from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center – add to the case count.

Panola County has suffered seven deaths, but is also reporting 10 patients recovered.