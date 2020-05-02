Panola County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 188.

The county leads East Texas in the number of cases.

The new cases are:

Female, 20-30 years old

Male, 20-30 years old

Female, 40-50 years old

Male, 50-60 years old

Male, 50-60 years old

Male, 70-80 years old

Male, 80+ years old

Four female employees from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center

Nursing homes in Panola County have been hit hard by the virus. Of the seven of the deaths it has reported, six have been nursing home residents and one has been a staff member.

Other counties also have seen cases in their nursing homes and residential care facilities.

Gregg County reported its first death Saturday, of a female nursing home resident in her 70s. That county also has seen at least six residents at Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Longview diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as two others tied to unidentified assisted living centers.

In Harrison County, 50 of its 120 cases have been among nursing home residents.

The Texas Tribune and non-profit investigative journalism outlet Pro Publica have reported that more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in Texas are linked to long-term care facilities, based on an analysis of government data. But health authorities in the state have refused to name sites with known cases or even reveal the total number of infections across all centers.

As of April 9, the Texas Tribune was reporting that more than 160 of the state’s 1,222 nursing homes, or about 13%, had at least one case of the new coronavirus. And 38 nursing home residents and staff members had died of COVID-19 statewide.