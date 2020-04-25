Panola County judge reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in the county

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones announced on Facebook that the county has six new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 94.

The county has suffered six deaths from the virus.

Seven patients are reported recovered.

All six of the county deaths are tied to Briarcliff Nursing Home in Carthage. Five residents and one staff member have died.

The home is reporting 32 cases on its website, with 23 residents and 9 staff members infected.

There are 60 residents in Briarcliff.

As of April 24, 145 tests have been administered at Briarcliff, with 75 administered to residents and 71 to staff. Results of 89 tests are still pending.

The Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation facility is reporting nine cases on its website, all among residents. The last new case there was reported April 11.

That facility reports that 100 tests have been administered, 54 among residents and 46 among staff. Results of 48 tests are still pending, according to the facility’s website.