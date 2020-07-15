Panola County elderly woman found disoriented, caretaker found dead

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – With the coronavirus forcing many East Texans to stay indoors and out of sight, this difficult story is a friendly reminder to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.

Monday afternoon, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call from members of the Central Baptist Church when the pastor didn’t hear from some of his members.

To help, Deputies performed a welfare check at a home on Highway 315.

At the house, they discovered an elderly woman on the floor, conscience, but disoriented. After searching the rest of the house they found the woman’s caretaker dead.

Sheriff Kevin Lake sids this is an example of why neighbors nshould check on each other.

“In this particular case, this lady’s family lives out of town and so they don’t see her. She had church members that missed her and knew that things were not normal for her not to be talking to someone,” said Lake.

Organization like the “Alzheimer’s Alliance” agree with the sheriff.

“Just a quick check-in is really, really helpful. There are many agencies like ours who are ready and available and ready to assist in any way we can, ” said Stephanie Taylor.

A message that might help save someone’s life in your area.