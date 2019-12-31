Panola County deputy shot & killed early Tuesday morning during traffic stop

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) An East Texas sheriff’s department is mourning one of their own this morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 10 and Farm-to-Market Road 2260.

The Texas Rangers are on scene, along with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office criminal division processing evidence.

The suspect was able to leave the scene, but was arrested in Shreveport shortly after.

A warrant for capital murder of a peace officer has been issued, and Panola County is awaiting extradition of the suspect.

The deputy’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

SUPPORT FOR THE DEPARTMENT

Several surrounding sheriff’s offices have already posted Facebook to share their condolences.