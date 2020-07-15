Panola County authorities searching for missing Scout camp staffer

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been reported missing from the Camp Pirtle Boy Scout Camp in Panola County.

Robert Maxim Mayfield, 26, was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. Camp staff searched the grounds for several hours before notifying authorities.

He is a staff member at the camp on FM 1970 in Gary.

Mayfield is a white male, 5’7″ and 130-140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Mayfield was wearing gray shorts, either a blue or gray t-shirt, black framed glasses, and unknown shoes.

His belongings appeared to be packed in order to leave, but were left in his tent.

He apparently took all his prescription medications with him, according to PCSO.

He does not have a vehicle and has not contacted any family or friends that authorities are aware of.

Anyone with any information about Mayfield or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.

Authorities are searching for anyone who may have given Mayfield a ride or seen him walking in the area of Camp Pirtle in the early morning hours Wednesday.