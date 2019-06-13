Pamper to install changing stations in men’s restrooms across the country

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Business Wire) –

Picture this … dad is out and about, enjoying quality time with his baby and the inevitable hits – diaper duty. Cue the search for a changing table, only for dad to find there’s nowhere for him to change that stinky booty in the men’s restroom. It’s an all too familiar story that’s happening across the country, with new Pampers research revealing that 9 out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom that has not had a baby changing table 1. Pampers, the #1 choice of parents 2 recognizes dads are more hands-on than ever and wants to help enable them to take the best care of their babies. As part of its “Love the Change” campaign, Pampers is proud to announce they’re providing 5,000 changing tables for public restrooms across North America by 2021, so more dads and babies can #LoveTheChange together when they’re out-and-about.

In 2018, Donte Palmer started a movement called #SquatforChange when this photo of him changing his son’s diaper in a public restroom went viral, leading to a partnership announced today with Pampers.

Changing table inequality was placed front and center in 2018, fueled by an image posted on social media of Florida father, Donte Palmer, with his child in his lap squatting to change his son’s diaper. Since that post, which garnered national and international media attention, Palmer has founded #SquatForChange, an organization committed to arming dads with the proper changing table resources they need to be hands-on with their children. Palmer is working with Pampers to champion thousands of dads who have used social media to voice their desire to see changing table equality. Musician, activist and Pampers partner, John Legend, will also help the brand introduce this commitment to hands-on dads.

“I am so excited to play a role in Pampers’ Love the Change campaign. I love being a hands-on dad, and it is so important that we acknowledge the active role dads are playing in their babies’ lives,” said John Legend. “Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life, but it’s frustrating when I am out with Miles and the men’s restroom doesn’t have a baby changing table. I’m proud to support Pampers as it paves the way for more inclusive parenting by providing all of us dads out there with the tools we need to succeed.”

Across the next two years, Pampers – in partnership with Koala Kare – will identify high-need public locations and provide baby changing tables for installation in the men’s restrooms. Dads and babies visiting places such as parks and recreation centers, community centers and libraries in cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia, Detroit, and many others across the U.S. and Canada, are in line to benefit from Pampers’ commitment. The first 500 locations have already been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

“We know that dads want to be able to bond with their children by taking them out and about, and that means the inevitable diaper-duty no matter where they are. In many instances today, instead of it being an easy, straightforward task it’s a moment that causes angst because the facilities needed are not always available,” said Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager Baby Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “We are proud to announce our commitment to provide 5,000 changing tables for installation in public restrooms by 2021 to help address the inequality hands-on dads face when it comes to taking care of their babies.”

