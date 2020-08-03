Palestine police say man poured chemical solution over female shopper

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An Oakwood man is in the Anderson County Jail after police say he poured a chemical, possibly a cleaning solution, on a female shopper.

According to police, a woman shopping at Walmart on Loop 256 in Palestine reported that an unknown black male poured the chemical over her face and upper body while she shopped.

The victim was accompanied by two small children during the incident.

She said she did not know her assailant, who fled the scene following the incident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While police were investigating, the suspect, later identified as Willie James Lewis, 37, of Oakwood, returned to the store and followed an officer to the front of the store.

Police say Lewis then attacked the officer with a shopping cart.

Police were able to take Lewis into custody without a struggle. The officer was treated and released at the scene.

Police say Lewis also damaged a patrol vehicle parked outside of the store.

He is being held in the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $165,000 on the following charges:

Assault on a Public Servant

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Endangering a Child

Criminal Mischief >$2,500<$30,000

Two Palestine Municipal Court Warrants

The motives behind the attack are still under investigation.