Palestine police arrest 3 in recent Westwood vehicle burglaries

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine police have arrested three people in connection to several recent vehicle burglaries in the Westwood area.

On Thursday, police arrested Dallas Painter, 19, and Justin Ramirez, 23, both of Palestine, in a residence of Tile factory Road.

During a search of the residence, investigators found numerous items linked to the burglaries, including a stolen firearm.

Painter and Ramirez were booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Burglary of a Vehicle

Theft of a Firearm

Authortities say additional charges are pending.

On Saturday, police arrested a third suspect, Kendall Sandifer, 20, of Arlington near Tile Factory Rd and W. Point Tap in Westwood.

Sandifer had active warrants stemming from recent burglaries in the area.

After a short foot pursuit through a wooded area, Officer Carlton Allen caught Sandifer and took him into custody. Sandifer was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Burglary of a Vehicle

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Theft of a Firearm

Evading Arrest/Detention

Detectives will be contacting owners of the recovered property to arrange for its return.