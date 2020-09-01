UPDATE: Palestine man with dementia found safe

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Virgil Locke has been located SAFELY, according to the Palestine Police Department.

They did not specify where he was found.

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department is searching for a man with dementia.

Virgil Darwin Locke, 84, is 5’7 around 210 pounds and was last seen wearing blue pajamas. Officials say that he has dementia so he may be confused.

He was last seen in the area of Loop 256 and Willow Creek Pkwy.

If you located him call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or 911.