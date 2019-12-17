Palestine man charged with capital murder following infant son’s death

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man has been charged with capital murder following the death of Nathaniel Torrez, four-month-old, according to a press release from the Palestine Police Department.

Nathaniel was initially brought to the ER unresponsive on November 12 when doctors discovered that the he had numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm, and a skull fractured that led to a brain bleed. The infant was transported to Houston for further treatment.

The father of the infant, Jerry Torrez, 34, of Palestine was arrested on November 12 for the charge of Injury to a child causing bodily injury. The father was booked into the Anderson County jail where he has remained since his arrest.

On November 14, PPD Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, Adalinn Avellaneda, 26, of Palestine. Avellaneda was arrested on November 15h in Houston and charged with Endangering a child and is being held in the Anderson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

On Saturday, December 14, Nathanial Torrez died from his injuries.

On December 17, PPD Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jerry Torrez for Capital murder. The warrant was signed by 269th District Court Judge Michael Davis and Torrez will be held without bond.

“This has been an emotional case. No child should ever have to experience this.” Interim Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We will continue to work closely with the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office as we move forward with this case.”

Allyson Mitchell, Anderson County District Attorney stated, “This act of intentional human loss is inexcusable. We will seek justice for Nathaniel.”