Palestine issues boil water notice for Palestine Mall

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for the Palestine Mall due to water line repair.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483.