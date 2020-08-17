Palestine issues boil water notice for Fitzhugh, Gardner streets due to water main break

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for Fitzhugh Street between Drexel and Gardner Streets due to a water main break.

No other residences or businesses are affected.

The break happened between Drexel and Gardner Streets, according to a press release from the city.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the city water system to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

The city will notify customers when boiling water is no longer required.

Anyone with questions concerning this matter may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8423.