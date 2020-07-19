Overton ISD administrative offices closed due to COVID-19 exposure

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The Overton ISD administrative offices are closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, an employee in the administrative office has tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee will be working from home.

“All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the health and well being of everyone involved,” the district’s post said. “The employee and all admin workers will be self-quarantined as appropriate and protocols for the return to work will be strictly enforced.”

The district also advises anyone who was in the office July 13-16 “to be aware of the possible contact and take appropriate precautions.”

The district said it will continue to gather information from health experts and government agencies concerning the situation and will pass along all pertinent directives as they become available.