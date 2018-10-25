OVERKILL: Man uses blowtorch to kill spider and sets home on fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - Don't try this at home.

Fire officials in California responded to a two-alarm fire last night after a man used a blowtorch to kill black widow spiders.

Nearly 30 fire fighters from the Fresno Fire Department arrived at the home around 11 p.m.

The man who was trying to douse the spiders with flames was house-sitting for his parents.

Firefighters say he made it out safely and called the fire company.

They were able to put the flames out quickly, but the second-story of the home and the attic suffered damage.

No official word on if the spider survived.