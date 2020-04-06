Over 300K personal protective equipment distributed to East Texas healthcare providers

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – During Gov. Abbott’s Monday press conference at the Department of Public Safety warehouse in Austin, he provided an update on the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) that has been distributed throughout the State of Texas.

The Governor also announced that 2.5 million masks have been distributed around Texas in the past 24 hours with an additional three million expected by April 11.

“It is vital that our health care workers and first responders on the front lines have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe as they respond to COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “The Supply Chain Strike Force is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to exhaust all avenues for the purchasing and delivery of these critical supplies. We continue to make tremendous progress to distribute these resources throughout the state, and with more supplies on the way, we are strengthening our state’s ability to protect our health care workers and the patients they serve. I thank all of our health care workers and first responders as well as the supply chain workers who are working tirelessly to deliver this essential equipment to Texas.”

Supplies include masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and coveralls. Below shows the amount of PPE distributed to medical professionals in the ‘Piney Woods’ region.

Priority for PPE distribution are as followed:

Health care – hospitals

EMS – based on triage – needed for respitory issues

Hospital staff for in-house testing – hospital emergency departments

Long-term care facilities with history of COVID-19

Isolated patient step-down locations

A full list of Texas’ distributions can be found HERE.