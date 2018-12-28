Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Conl Ates, Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Thursday, at 7:41 p.m. Smith County Sheriff's Patrol deputies were dispatched to a family violence call in the 1400 block of FM 2767 in northeastern Smith County.

The suspect, Conl Ates, was actively assaulting a female. The first deputy observed visible injuries to the victim's face.

The deputy detained Ates to prevent further harm to anyone else. Inside of the residence the officer encountered verbal resistance and increasing anger. The deputy requested back-up units to speed up their response.

Upon arrival of an additional deputy, direct and clear verbal orders were given to Conl Ates to place his hands behind his back. Ates refused to comply.

Deputies responded with a Taser that was deployed but unsuccessful. A second Taser round was deployed with similar results. Ates became bolder in his attempts to resist, so deputies resorted to hands on control.

Ates was able to place a headlock on one of the deputies blocking his airway. The deputy was able to free himself and gain compliance of Ates. Both deputies were finally successful in handcuffing Ates.

Ates was transported to UT Health East Texas by a deputy where he was examined and released.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, Assault on a Public Servant and Resisting Arrest.

Bonds totaling $180,000 were set on the three charges by Justice of the Peace Pct. #1 Quincy Beavers.