Organizers say East Texas State Fair will go on – for now

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As of now, the East Texas State Fair is still happening in late September.

Organizers say when the fair opens, they will abide by all COVID-19 safety guidelines set by the state at that time.

So far, they’re planning to add sanitizing stations throughout the grounds. No condiment tables will be available at fair food stand. And if a carnival comes, the rides will be spread out to help with social distancing.

john sykes, president and ceo east texas state fair

“We hope to have a fair,” said John Sykes, president and CEO of the East Texas State Fair. “We know it’s going to look a little bit different. It’s going to feel a little bit different than what we’ve always done before, but we certainly hope to provide to the public around here an event that they so deserve.”

“We want to provide an environment where everybody can come and be safe,” Sykes said.

And for the first time in fair history, no public will be allowed in the livestock facility, which will only be open to exhibitors.

Sykes said the final decision to move forward with the fair will come some time this month.