Optometrist stresses importance of eye exams for kids

August is recognized as children’s eye health and awareness month.

A Texas optometrist says that there’s no better time than the present to have your kids’ eyes checked out.

Optometrist Dr. Shauna Thornhill with Amarillo Vision Specialists says that it’s crucial for students to have a complete eye exam by an optometrist because regular school screenings don’t always catch everything or signs that something could be amiss with their vision.

Thornhill says kids who aren’t brought in for regular eye exams at a young age, could be in danger of eye issues in the future.

“That can actually be very detrimental to their health as an adult, their eye health as an adult. There is things like amblyopia, which is sometimes mislabeled as lazy eye. If that’s not caught before a child is six, you really lose a critical window in the eye development to treat it and to really save their vision in that eye down the road,” said Thornhill.

Thornhill also says that 1 in 4 kids are misdiagnosed with a learning disorder, when really all they needed in the first place, was an eye exam.