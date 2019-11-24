ONLY IN HOUSTON: Restaurant selling gold-flecked fajitas for $400

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – They say everything is bigger in Texas.

And now that includes the price tag for fajitas.

This upscale restaurant based in Denver is expanding to H-town, but they’re making sure to infuse plenty of Texas in their menu.

“We’re taking in the vibe, see what people like,” said Troy Guard, owner and chef at Guard and Grace. “Creativity is the soul of this community.”

Guard says he’s been making trips here for the past four years just to get a feel for Houston. Now they’re open for business at One Allen Center downtown. So what does the Texas edition of their menu include?

“Our millionaire fajitas,” said Guard.

Fatijas, but not the way your mom made them. These include pounds of beef, all the sides, enchiladas, plus:

“All our different sauces, handmade tortillas with gold leaf,” said Guard.

Gold tortillas. Interesting. but it comes with a price tag.

“They’re $400,” said Guard. “They’re worth every penny.”

Guard says he’s been working 16 hour days, six days a week to get the restaurant up and running. He says his family, though, has fallen for Houston so much they’ve even bought a home here.

“What’s special about Houston is the people,” he said. “I mean, I know that sounds cliché. Everywhere has great people in different cities, but we’ve really take a liking (to Houston).”