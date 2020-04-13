ALTOgether: Remembering the deadly tornadoes that killed 4 in 2019

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – On April 13, 2019, the small East Texas community of Alto was rocked by multiple tornadoes that took the lives of four people.

One of the tornadoes was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service, the third-highest rating that can be given. Tornadoes in this category can have winds reach as high as 165 MPH and leave severe damage in their wake.

“Alto will feel the effects from this storm for years and years and years to come,” said Alto Police Chief Jeremy Jackson at the time. “It’s nothing that’s going to happen in the next two weeks to six months.”

Damages were severe at the Alto High School leaving students to finish their final weeks in alternative campuses and buildings. One year later and construction crews are still working to repair roofs that were ripped apart. Officials with the school say they are almost complete after a year of modifications in portable buildings and sports venues.

Now a mural sits in the heart of Alto, a reminder of the past while looking toward the future.

Killed from the tornadoes were two brothers in Pollock when their parents were driving back home through the storm. While they were driving, a tree fell onto the back of the car, killing Jace Creel, 3, and Dilynn Creel, 8, instantly.

Dilynn and Jace Creel (Photo: GoFundMe)

A woman in Houston County was found dead about 150 yards from her home and another woman died at the historic Caddo Mills site.

There was a celebration going on inside when the storm hit. The woman was pronounced dead after being life-flighted to a hospital.

Rescue efforts were hindered due to first responders initially being unable to get to the site due to trees blocking road access.

Now the city is facing a new threat as coronavirus threatens school closures, prom, and graduation.

“Now we might not be able to walk the stage because of the coronavirus and it’s really sad because last year the tornadoes hit us around this time now this time around it’s time for us to walk the stage and we probably won’t even get to do that,” said Marlon Warren, senior at Alto ISD.