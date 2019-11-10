ONE-STOP SHOP: Grand Opening of Camp V for East Texas Veterans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of each branch of the military came out Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of Camp V, a one stop shop for vets right here in East Texas.

“We know that there’s a large veteran population in East Texas, it’s difficult to find resources, because they’re scattered all over and there aren’t a lot, so the idea was to have a one stop facility where they can come, they can get assistance, guidance, information, have a cup of coffee,” said Susan Campbell, with the East Texas Veteran Community Council.

It’s a much needed innovative space to serve those who served us.

“With the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, we’ve had so many that have come back and they need help, I mean my four years in the Army, we weren’t in combat anywhere, but in the last few decades, we have needed a lot of help for our veterans, they deserve it,” said Texas Senator Louie Gohmert. “And as Lincoln said, part of our job is binding up the nations wounds, caring for those who mourn the battle and that’s our veterans.”

Veteran Thomas Thompson says getting help can be frustrating.

“It’s hard to navigate all of the protocol and standards that the VA imposes on people and a lot of people get left behind,” said Thompson.

He believes less people will get lost in the shuffle with a resource center that has everything a vet may need.

“When I heard that this was going to be a one stop shop, I knew it had great promise,” said Thompson.

So starting Tuesday, veterans will be able to visit the resource center on Front St. in Tyler.