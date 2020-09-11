One person killed and two hospitalized in three vehicle crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and two were hospitalized in a three car crash on FM-580.

On Thursday at around 5 p.m. , DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-850 near Chapel Hill.

According to the preliminary report, Dean Richard Anderson, 58, of Tyler was traveling eastbound on FM-850 in a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500.

Anderson attempted to make a left turn into a private drive, at the same time when two Harley Davidson motorcycle riders were also traveling east and attempting to pass the truck to the left.

Both motorcycles struck the turning truck.

The motorcyclists were identified as Allen Scott Carter, 35, of Tyler who was pronounced at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler, and Jessica Micheal Carter, 35, of Tyler who was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition.

Anderson was treated and released at UT-Health – Tyler.

The crash remains under investigation.