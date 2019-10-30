ONE MORE GAME: East Texas Astros fans on the edge, but still with their team

The Astros didn’t win against the Nationals Tuesday night in Minute Maid Park, which means we are going into game seven.

While many ‘Stros fans have been on edge, and possibly trying to regulate their blood pressure during the series, our old friend Russell Tuner, owner of All Star Bar-B-Que in Rusk, has been watching the games a bit more diligently.

Despite a disappointing 0-2 start to the World Series, the Astros seemed unstoppable after winning three in a row until their 7-2 loss in game six.

“We got Strasburged,” said Turner. “There was no doubt the guy at the first inning just shut us down and they say you got to get a good pitcher early and we got him early but it wasn’t enough.”

This means last week’s prediction from Turner is looking more likely: “It might go six or seven games but I feel good,” Turner said in a previous KETK News story before the World Series.

Fans stopping by for lunch before the final game are still making their own predictions.

“I feel like the Astros will win tonight because no home team has went without winning at least one home game throughout the series, and I just couldn’t see the series would go with a visiting team winning all the games,” said Chip Hart, Astros fan.

With game seven here the fans aren’t superstitious but, as Michael Scott from NBC’s The Office said, they are a little ‘stitious’.

“We sit in the same place at our house, after the second game of the World Series I’ve worn the same shirt the last four, haven’t washed it,” said Turner.

“We came in here before game three and that was a must-win game and so we said let’s come back before game seven, that’s good luck,” said Christian Roper, Astros fan.

Turner has even changed his hat after the slow start to the series.

In a previous story Turner stated he was wearing his “work hat” because after putting it on in July the Astros started doing well, and despite the hat being dirty he would not take it off.

“They took off in the second half of the season with that hat but I finally figured out that was my regular season good luck hat,” said Turner. “This hat I brought out, this is the hat I wore in 17 so this will get it done.”

So until the end of the ninth inning, go Astros!