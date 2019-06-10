One dead, six injured in Dallas after crane crushes parking garage, apartment building NBC Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video Video

DALLAS, Texas - A crane collapsed on an apartment building and parking garage in Dallas on Sunday, killing one person and injuring six, authorities said.

Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, said five of the wounded were in serious and critical condition. A sixth person was hospitalized and released, he said.



Severe storms were moving through the area at the time, but officials could not yet confirm that the heavy winds were responsible for the collapse.

I got a video of the crane collapsing in Dallas. I hope everyone’s ok— it was terrifying to watch pic.twitter.com/SrC9Kwy2ur — sophie daigle (@soph_daigle) June 9, 2019

The crane tore through four floors of the apartment building in Dallas' downtown city center district, Dallas Police Department spokesman DeMarquis Black said. It wasn't clear how many floors in the garage collapsed.

Dramatic images from the scene appeared to show cars teetering on the edge of collapsed floors in the garage.

Other vehicles appeared buried beneath rubble and under other cars that had toppled onto them.