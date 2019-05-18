One dead, eight others shot at Alabama high school graduation party

8:00 AM

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks says a high school graduation party fueled by alcohol spiraled out of control early Saturday morning. One man is dead and eight other people were hurt in a shooting at the old Escambia County Middle School.

Brooks says the initially they were called to the old school, that’s now used as a community center for gunshots being heard in the area at 2 Saturday morning. He says when officers arrived it was chaos with more than 300 people running around. Brooks says it started with two women fighting and then more people jumped in with gunshots. Brooks says one person was found dead in the cafeteria. Eight others were taken to Atmore Community Hospital for treatment. One of the eight injured was flown by medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of more serious injuries.

Brooks says they have made no arrests at this time but they believe they know who they are looking for and do not believe there is a general danger to the public. The chief says the invitation to this party spread fast on social media and vowed something like this won’t happen again.

ORIGINAL STORY

Atmore, Ala. (WKRG) – Members of the Atmore Police department are investigating an incident at the old Atmore Middle School. It’s a possible overnight shooting that happened around 100 Martin Luther King Avenue.

We’ve reached out to Atmore Police and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama for more information. An official at Atmore Police would not confirm what they were working on but indicated officers were still on the scene this morning. No word on how many people were hurt or how badly anyone may have been injured.