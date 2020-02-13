Once paralyzed, El Paso woman now sliding onto the dance floor after months of therapy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From baby steps to the dance floor, one El Paso woman is graduating from a long journey of physical therapy.

48-year-old Jennifer Parker suffered a brain aneurysm in 2018 that left her paralyzed. The aneurysm caused a rare spinal cord injury. Jennifer went to physical therapy for 16 months in a wheelchair. During the therapy, Jennifer had to relearn how to walk, write, and other simple functions.

“The paralysis was so severe that for a period of several days and we didn’t know how long it was going to be, I couldn’t wiggle my toes,” Parker said. “I could not sit up on edge of the bed and could not raise my knees absolutely no movement from the chest down.”

Now Jennifer has put on her dancing shoes and is sliding into a new beginning.

On Friday, Feb. 7, Parker graduated from the Hospitals of Providence Outpatient Therapy program where she spent the last two years learning to walk and regain function.

Her husband suggested that she do the electric slide for her graduation.

“She never said no never even if it was something crazy like throwing a ball to a trampoline or picking something up from the ground she never said no,” said Victoria Nunez, Jennifer’s therapist.

Jennifer now works to return to activities she loved before the injury telling KTSM 9 News that she even signed up for a gym membership at Planet Fitness.