Olivia de Havilland, star of ‘Gone With the Wind,’ dies at 104

PARIS, France (KETK) – Actress Olivia de Havilland, classic Hollywood star and two-time winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress, has died at 104.

Press reports say de Havilland died in her sleep at her home in Paris.

De Havilland was the last surviving star of the 1939 classic movie “Gone With the Wind,” which over the years has been both lauded as a cinematic masterpiece and criticized for putting too happy and pleasant a face on slavery in the Old South.

She rose to fame in the 1930s in such Errol Flynn swashbucklers as “Captain Blood” and “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” She was only 23 when she landed her role in “Gone With the Wind,” playing the softly genteel Melanie Wilkes opposite Vivien Leigh’s fiery Scarlett O’Hara.

De Havilland was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance, but was beaten out by Hattie McDaniel, who won for her performance as the enslaved Mammy in the same movie. Ironically, McDaniel, the first Black actor to win an Oscar, sat at a segregated table set up for her in the whites-only ceremony at the Ambassador Hotel.

De Havilland won Oscars for her roles in 1947’s “To Each His Own” and 1950’s “The Heiress.”

She was nominated for a total of five Academy Awards through her long career. But perhaps her most notable contribution to the movie industry came in 1944, when she bucked the studio system that kept top stars under contract to their studios for long periods of time.

She launched a legal battle against Warner Bros. that year when the studio tried to extend her seven-year contract as a penalty for refusing roles. She eventually won, resulting in a landmark ruling that is still known today as the “de Havilland law.”

That law has since been routinely cited in record-company disputes involving everyone from Courtney Love to Jared Leto. In 2009, Leto said he’d reached out to de Havilland during a label war involving his band, 30 Seconds to Mars.

The lawsuit did nothing to diminish her career. Both of her Oscars and three of her nominations came in the wake of the court case.

In the 1960s, de Havilland turned to horror movies, starring alongside Bette Davis in the classic “Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte,” and in the 1960s and 1970s joined the ranks of movie stars appearing on television.

She returned to the Civil War with the 1986 TV mini-series, North and South, Book II, one of her last roles. She is considered to have retired from acting in 1988.

She never stopped fighting for herself or her image, though. On June 30, 2017, one day before her 101st birthday, she sued FX and producer Ryan Murphy over her depiction in the Emmy-winning backstage docudrama series Feud: Bette and Joan. In 2018, the California Court of Appeal of the Second District ruled against her, and her attempt to appeal the decision was declined.

De Havilland was born July 1, 1916, in Tokyo to British parents. Her younger sister was Joan Fontaine, also an actress. The two were known for their chilly relations.