Old hymnal, Bible found in Ohio church during construction project

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTOV) Workers renovating a church in Harrison County, Ohio, discovered hidden artifacts from previous church members, some of them are almost 100 years old.

New Rumley United Methodist Church has been in existence since the 1800’s with some additions and remodeling along the way.

But during the most recent renovation project, workers made a surprising discovery.

“We tore it all out and while we were doing that, we stumbled onto artifacts or some blocks of wood and we saw there were names of some of the old church members,” said Steve Brock, a church trustee.

The dates on the blocks read February of 1931. Also found was an old Cincinnati newspaper, a hymnal amoung a collection of paper scraps, and a Bible.

The Bible dates back to 1897 with the pages still intact.

For now, the church plans on creating a time capsule of their own, and putting these items in there.

“We’re going to encase the bible properly and put the Bible back. We passed around a sheet and got signatures from all the members, and we’re putting our bulletin, all kinds of information from this time period right now, and we’re going to put it encapsulated in some pvc, seal it up real tight and it should be in great shape for someone, 100 years from now to open it up and look at it.”

Brock says when they put the Bible back underneath the altar, it will be strategically be placed under the pulpit so the pastor will quite literally be preaching on the word of God.