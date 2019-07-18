Old Bullard Road to re-open Thursday afternoon, 1 month ahead of schedule

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Old Bullard Road in Tyler will re-open Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., according to City Engineer Lisa Crossman.

Workers had been working on improving the drain systems on the road. The project began back on April 22.

The work was not meant to be finished until late August, so it was completed roughly five weeks ahead of schedule.

The narrow two-lane road was reduced to one road in an area next to Broadway Square Mall and Mcalister’s, a heavily traveled section of Tyler just off the Loop 323 and Broadway intersection.

Crossman said that engineers have been instructed to reset traffic lights.