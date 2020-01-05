Oklahoma man wanted in child’s murder found dead after three-day manhunt

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — After a three-day manhunt, the Comanche County Sheriff said the Norman murder suspect on the loose in the Wichita Mountains area was found dead Saturday morning.

According to Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, Christopher James Trent, 38, was found dead in the Wichita Mountains Refuge.

Stradley said Trent hanged himself, and officials found his body about 8:30 a.m. in the refuge.

Trent was wanted for the murder of a 2-year-old Norman boy.

The Norman Police Department found the boy, who was not breathing, inside a house Wednesday morning.

CPR was administered but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was there where signs of possible child abuse and physical trauma were discovered.

A warrant was issued for Trent Wednesday night after an initial investigation led investigators to believe the 2-year-old had been in the care of Trent who authorities said is the child’s mother’s live-in boyfriend.

Stradley said Trent’s body was taken to medical examiner’s for autopsy.