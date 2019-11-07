Oklahoma lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after Pres. Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW) – Two lawmakers in Oklahoma have filed a bill to rename a portion of Route 66 “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The bill was filed Tuesday by Senators Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn.

The senators wrote in the bill that they would pay for any costs associated with the renaming.

SB 1089 could be heard as early as February 2020.

The lawmakers propose the change would happen Nov. 1, 2020.

Dahm wrote about the proposed change on Instagram with a photo of a red President Donald J. Trump Highway sign.

“Today I was joined by Senator Marty Quinn to file our bill naming part of the Mother Road #Route66 as the President Donald J Trump Highway. Thanks to his hard work, jobs have come back to this country like never before and he has Made America Great Again. So the section to be named for him goes through Commerce, OK & ends at Industrial Parkway. This allows us to memorialize all the great things that have been accomplished just 3 years into his first term and with 1 year until his re-election. #MAGA #KAG,” Dahm said on Instagram.