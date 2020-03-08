Oklahoma governor confirms state’s first coronavirus case in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KETK) – Oklahoma has announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Governor Kevin Stitt and officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health made the announcement Friday at a press conference.

The patient is in Tulsa County, a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Italy. He is in quarantine, and “any suspected cases are being closely monitored,” Still said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” the governor said.

At this point, he added, “there is no evidence of community spread” of the virus, “and the risk to the general public remains low.”

Still also announced that the state is able to test for the virus “right here in Oklahoma” and “will continue to work with federal and CDC experts” as the situation progresses.

Oklahoma is one of 33 states to declare at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. As of Sunday, 511 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., and 21 people have died.

Vermont announced its first case Sunday, and Tennessee reported its first case in the Nashville area, where residents are still dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly tornado.