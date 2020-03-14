Oklahoma City Memorial closing due to worries over COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KETK) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will close its doors Sunday due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.

Museum officials are in the midst of planning for the 25th anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the April 19, 1995, bombing by Timothy McVeigh of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building that killed 168 people and injured more than 600 others.

Organizers say that ceremony “will be altered in some fashion” by concerns about COVID-19.

In another response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the Oklahoma City memorial Marathon, whose proceeds benefir the memorial and museum, is being postponed until Sunday, October 4.

“With the spread of COVID-19, the safety of every person is our priority,” said a statement on the memorial’s website. “After conferring with the City-County Health and the City Emergency Response Officials, a decision was made to close the Museum which draws visitors internationally and from all 50 states and postpone the Memorial Marathon until Sunday, October 4, 2020.”

“Please know we do not make this decision lightly – it is spring break and many were planning to come here from all over the country to learn our story. We are working with tour groups to reschedule, but at this time bringing the large amount of visitors into the Museum isn’t prudent,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director. “We also know how much time, effort, and dedication goes into preparing to run the Marathon and we look forward to working with everyone to run in the fall.”

Oklahoma has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“These are extraordinary times and extraordinary measures are being taken around the country. I appreciate that the leadership at the Memorial took its time and considered these issues thoughtfully. The Museum and Marathon uniquely draw from a national audience, and so I respect that these decisions today are in the best interest of public health for our community,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Race registrations will automatically transfer to the rescheduled race on October 4. As per the refund policy signed at the time of registration, runners’ entry fees and donations are non-refundable. However, race officials are waiving the race change fee through the month of April should athletes choose to run a different race.

As more information becomes available it will be shared on both the Memorial and Marathon websites, through Facebook and Twitter and through local media.